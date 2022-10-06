Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SU MYA LIN v. BELFOR USA GROUP INC.

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2022

Contracts — Breach — Compliance with contract

Su Mya Lin and her husband, Tin Ko Latt, own real property in Rockville. After the property sustained water damage in January 2018, Ms. Lin filed a homeowner’s insurance claim through AIG Private Client Group (“AIG”). Belfor USA Group, Inc. (“Belfor”) performed the property restoration and filed suit in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County after Ms. Lin withheld payments for services Belfor had performed.

Read the opinion

