Caroline Mehta | Zuckerman Spaeder

Caroline Mehta has rejoined the Washington office of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP as a partner.

Mehta, who previously spent 20 years at the firm, returns after serving as general counsel and chief legal officer for a rapidly growing global technology company. In this role, she managed strategic risk in over 20 countries as the company experienced a period of rapid growth and she restructured the legal team to address compliance and data privacy needs.

The valuable perspective Mehta brings from having served as in-house counsel will strengthen her representation of individuals, business organizations, and other entities in criminal, regulatory, and administrative investigations. In returning to the firm, she will continue to focus her practice on complex criminal cases involving mail and wire fraud, tax controversies, health care fraud, public corruption, insider trading and securities violations.

During her tenure at Zuckerman Spaeder, Mehta defended individuals and institutions in criminal investigations and trials, including investigations related to off-label promotion, anti-kickback statutes, and the False Claims Act; civil litigation initiated by regulators; and parallel shareholder litigation. She has defended civil qui tam actions on behalf of individuals and corporations and has represented clients in several regulatory investigations. Caroline also has extensive experience in sensitive investigations and litigation stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mehta served as co-chair of the American Bar Association’s prestigious National Institute on White Collar Crime, a Program Committee Member of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association, and a legal ethics adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center. Early in her career, Ms. Mehta served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Patti B. Saris, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School and her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Vermont.