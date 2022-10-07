Havaca Ganguly | The Middendorf Foundation

Havaca Ganguly, executive director for The Middendorf Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the arts, historic preservation, social services, health, environment and education, was named the newest member of the Board of Library Trustees for the Baltimore County Public Library.

Ganguly has a deep respect for public libraries. Growing up in a rural town, she wasn’t introduced to the library until middle school and spent time abroad in Haiti and Mexico, which had limited access to library services. Now that Ganguly has a family of her own, the Baltimore County resident has found a new excitement for all it offers to children and families.

One library service she particularly enjoys is the Be Surprised Bundles. Ganguly says that even prior to the pandemic, health issues prevented her from freely browsing the library. The family was relieved that this program allowed them to stock their bookshelves for her daughter.