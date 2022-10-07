Hyatt Commercial facilitates sale of downtown Annapolis building

Hyatt Commercial Friday announced the sale of 15 School St., 4,059-square-foot, three-story newly renovated building in downtown Annapolis.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

After Hyatt Commercial assisted the sellers in fully leasing the newly renovated building, they were able to identify a local buyer with a 1031 exchange requirement to sell it as well.

Cecil Cummins and John Sindler of Hyatt Commercial represented the Sellers while Cecil also represented the Buyer in this transaction.

Hyatt Commercial, a Reliable Group Company provides landlord/seller and buyer/tenant representation, property management and investor services.