Kelly James | Fedder

Fedder , a commercial real estate firm that develops, redevelops, manages, and acquires income-producing commercial property in the mid-Atlantic region, has expanded its executive team with the addition of Kelly James as its new chief financial officer/controller.

James will oversee the accounting department and will be responsible for the oversight of all accounting functions.

James joins Fedder at a critical time, as the company prepares to enter a growth phase and embarks on its 50th anniversary next year. She comes prepared, as an experienced accountant in the commercial real estate sector and operationally oriented. With more than 30 years of experience, James was most recently controller at Zuckerman Gravely Management Inc. where she oversaw the accounting department and finances for its $619 million portfolio during her 27-year tenure.