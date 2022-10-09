Fall Fête raises more than $50K for Kennedy Krieger programs

Fall Fête at Green Spring Station brought the latest looks to a sparkling runway for an evening of awareness about Kennedy Krieger Institute and the patients and families it serves.
The Sept. 23 event, which returned to an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019, drew a crowd of more than 350 people eager to sip champagne, support a good cause and see fashion from the popular Lutherville shopping venue’s boutiques.
The event, supported by the Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger (WIN), raised more than $50,000 for the institute’s programs.
Several Kennedy Krieger patients, staff members and volunteers participated in the night’s fashion show, at times earning standing ovations or appreciative cheers to music provided by disc jockey Neil Nines.
Mikey Monaghan, who provides public relations and event expertise for Green Spring Station, coordinated the event. Catering was provided by Tark’s Grill & Bar.
Other event sponsors included Advanced Indoor Resources, &Wealth, Aimee and Mark Fulchino, Cynthia and Jack Cavanaugh, The Scout Guide, Assisting You In Your Home, Kristen and Alan Butler, CF Interiors and Dr. Allan and Charlene Macht Philanthropic Fund.
For a future Business Album, send 6-8 (or more for online) photos with IDs as well as a short writeup of the event to Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at swallace@TheDailyRecord.com.
From left, Mikey Monaghan, owner of mikey monaghan marketing, who provides public relations and event expertise for Green Spring Station; Dorie Fain, founder and CEO of &Wealth; and Greg Fisher enjoy the evening at Fall Fêteat Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
From left, Greg and Eileen D’Andre and LaFontaine and Denise Oliver take time for a photo at Fall Fêteat Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Raina Gandhi, of the Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger, walks the runway at Fall Fêteat Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Dulany Dent, of the Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger, looks great as she walks the runway. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Cynthia Cavanaugh, with Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger, participated in the event as a runway model. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Penny Richardson, a patient at Kennedy Krieger Institute, moves down the runway with Jackson Delia of Kennedy Krieger. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Mike Delia walks confidently down the runway as a model during Fall Fêteat Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Chris Mason Hale, a patient at Kennedy Krieger, gets into the act as he shares some men’s fashions with the crowd at Fall Fête at Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Shellie Williams, the vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer at Kennedy Krieger Institute, gives off a radiant smile as she walks the runway at Fall Fête at Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Corinne Richardson, of Kennedy Krieger Institute, works the runway in a floral print gown during Fall Fête at Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)
Kate Beck models a bright red gown on the runway during Fall Fête at Green Spring Station. (Photo courtesy of Green Spring Station)