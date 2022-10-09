Fall Fête raises more than $50K for Kennedy Krieger programs

Fall Fête at Green Spring Station brought the latest looks to a sparkling runway for an evening of awareness about Kennedy Krieger Institute and the patients and families it serves.

The Sept. 23 event, which returned to an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019, drew a crowd of more than 350 people eager to sip champagne, support a good cause and see fashion from the popular Lutherville shopping venue’s boutiques.

The event, supported by the Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger (WIN), raised more than $50,000 for the institute’s programs.

Several Kennedy Krieger patients, staff members and volunteers participated in the night’s fashion show, at times earning standing ovations or appreciative cheers to music provided by disc jockey Neil Nines.

Mikey Monaghan, who provides public relations and event expertise for Green Spring Station, coordinated the event. Catering was provided by Tark’s Grill & Bar.

Other event sponsors included Advanced Indoor Resources, &Wealth, Aimee and Mark Fulchino, Cynthia and Jack Cavanaugh, The Scout Guide, Assisting You In Your Home, Kristen and Alan Butler, CF Interiors and Dr. Allan and Charlene Macht Philanthropic Fund.

