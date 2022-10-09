Ñusta Carranza Ko | University of Baltimore

School of Public and International Affairs , was named a winner of the American Political Science Association’s 2022 Adaljiza Sosa-Riddell Mentoring Award.

The Washington-based organization’s Committee on the Status of Latinos y Latinas in the Profession selected Prof. Ko as part of its effort to celebrate “exceptional mentoring” of Latino/a students and junior faculty each year. The award honors Adaljiza Sosa-Riddell, the first Latina to earn a doctorate in political science and a life-long mentor of Latinos/as.

Ko is a leader in the University’s teaching and scholarship in the fields of global affairs, international relations, comparative politics and Latin American and Latino studies. She teaches in the Master of Arts programs in Global Affairs and Human Security and in its undergraduate Bachelor of Arts in policy, politics, and international affairs. Ko has conducted research on human rights in Latin America and East Asia, and has traveled throughout Peru, South Korea and Brazil in her work on behalf of indigenous peoples as they seek justice and fair treatment.