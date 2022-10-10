Columbia’s Vheda Health affirms minority owned status with Illinois Business Enterprise Program

Columbia-based Vheda Health, a national chronic care company using advanced monitoring to decrease medical costs and increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores for underserved Medicaid and SNP populations, announced Monday it has re-certified as a Minority Owned Business with the State of Illinois’ Business Enterprise Program (BEP).

The Business Enterprise Program was created by the State of Illinois’ Commission on Equity and Inclusion (CEI), with the purpose of expanding access to state contracts for minorities, women, persons with disabilities and veterans and assists the state in enhancing the equity and inclusion throughout its workforce. Vheda Health completed full BEP certification, which is valid for seven years.

Medicaid, SNP and Medicare health insurance programs across the state of Illinois, the recipient of state funds, are required under state statute to partner with companies having the MBE designation, as a way of creating a continuous and valuable supply chain. These same health insurance programs are required to allocate a portion of their budgets and contract with BEP certified companies and meet yearly spend targets.

According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Illinois ranked No. 7 in total Medicaid spending – $26.9 billion in fiscal year 2021 – representing 3.5% of total Medicaid spend in the United States.

In addition to its Illinois Minority Certification, Vheda Health holds certifications with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), state of Maryland and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.