Deadline approaching for Philanthropy Tank Baltimore’s CHANGEmakers cohort

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, which launched in 2019 to empower the next generation to enact change in their own communities, is accepting applications from Baltimore students through Oct. 23 for its next cohort of CHANGEmakers.

Philanthropy Tank’s program model challenges and equips students to become leaders by providing funding of up to $15,000 and a one-on-one yearlong mentorship to implement a social impact program that addresses an issue facing their communities. Past and current CHANGEmakers have created programs to support gun violence survivors, mitigate food deserts, improve reading literacy and more.

Since launching in 2019, Philanthropy Tank Baltimore has funded 14 programs and engaged 30 Baltimore students from more than 13 schools across the city. The organization has awarded over $150,000 in funding to support its Year 1 and Year 2 cohorts grow their ideas into a program. In addition to funding, students build one-on-one relationships with Philanthropist Mentors who come from the Baltimore business and nonprofit communities to help navigate challenges and make decisions as they launch their programs.

The current mentors include Eric Abel, senior managing director and chief financial officer at ValStone Partners; Kabir Goyal, managing director at Brown Capital Management; Larry Simmons of Larry Simmons Consulting; and, Jarnell Swecker, head of strategic partnerships at Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream.

To be eligible for Philanthropy Tank, students must be enrolled in the eighth to 11th grades and live or attend school in Baltimore. They must also submit a program idea, as an individual or team with up to four students, that directly addresses a social issue within the city.

To ensure the student’s programs get a successful and sustainable start, Philanthropy Tank partners with local Philanthropist Investors including Theo C. Rogers and others. Philanthropy Tank Baltimore has seven founding partners that include Alliance Bernstein, Allegis Group, David and Beth Swirnow, Fader Innovation Center, Footlick Family Foundation, T. Rowe Price Foundation, and Whiting Turner.