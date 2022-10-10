MCCEI announces fall symposium focused on workforce development

The construction industry has been struggling to meet workforce demands for more than a decade, and since the pandemic, it has only gotten worse. There are steps employers can take to overcome this and meet their hiring needs.

In response, the Maryland Center for Construction, Education, and Innovation (MCCEI) will be hosting its next symposium – Solving the Workforce Development Puzzle.

Expected to present are experts in myriad industries on how they are setting their firms apart, attracting and retaining talent and leading the industry into the future. The symposium will take place Oct. 27 in partnership with the University of Maryland’s Project Management Center for Excellence.

Solving the Workforce Development Puzzle will consist of roundtable discussions, a keynote speaker, a job fair and networking hour, followed by the second annual Pathway Awards.

Thibault Manekin, author and real estate developer, will keynote the event. Panel discussions will focus on areas in which industry leaders must make change: mental health, innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and their investment in the future workforce. To sign up, visit: bit.ly/mcceisym

During the symposium, MCCEI will also hold its annual Pathway Awards. The awards were created to recognize all the people, companies, and partners in the AEC industry who embody the values of MCCEI and who have championed workforce development initiatives in the built environment in the past year.

Nominations have opened and categories include: Built Environment Hero, Champion of Workforce Development, Government Partner of the Year, MCCEI Educator of the Year, Community Partner of the Year, Future Builder of the Year, Intern of the Year and Mentor of the Year.