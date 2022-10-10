Union pushes to block contracts for Western Maryland Hospital Center

Leaders of the state’s largest employees union are hoping to derail two contracts that will move a state hospital in Hagerstown closer to closing.

The opposition to two proposals from yet-to-be named bidders is the latest scrum in a battle over the fate of the Western Maryland Hospital Center.

“We’re asking the Board of Public works to stand with the Hagerstown community and vote to disapprove these expedited procurement requests for private skilled nursing and brain injuries,” said Pat Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3.

The three-member board, chaired by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, is set to vote on the pair of requests on Wednesday.

Moran is looking to two Democrats on the panel— Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck Davis — to block Hogan. A delay could potentially push action back long enough for a new governor to take office. Moran is hoping that the new governor will be Democrat Wes Moore.

Delaying the vote has the support of Moore and Aruna Miller, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor respectively.

Miller, speaking on behalf of Moore, said there are “deep concerns” about the plan to expedite “the closure and privatization of” the facility.

“We know that privatization is with the hope of gaining profits, but this comes at a cost of care for the patients, families, staff and the entire community,” said Miller. “Choosing to cut vital health care services for the western Maryland region poses health risks to fragile patients and is disruptive for healthcare workers.”

The candidate said she and Moore, if elected, may have options to end the contract if it is approved later this week. Additionally, a potentially all new Democrat board would not act on the issue in the “same way in which the current administration, the Hogan administration, is moving forward on this,” Miller said.

Currently, the 65-year old facility treats 43 nursing home and long-term patients with challenging health conditions and severe brain trauma.

Board approval of the request would allow the health department to move those patients to modern health care facilities in the community, according to Chase Cook, a spokesman for the agency.

Relocating those patients and closing the center is part of a 20-year master plan. In that plan, the Hagerstown facility and other state hospitals were put on a track to close, some within a decade.

Cook said the agency “is focused on minimizing potential future major infrastructure failures at this hospital, given its age, which may result in the need for emergency actions regarding patient safety and could include emergency procurements; and ensure sufficient hospital staffing and service quality for patients.”

Moran, speaking to reporters, said the contracts for professional nursing services and another to care for patients with brain trauma would be expensive. Additionally, the change would cost state employees to look for work in lower-paying, non-union jobs with fewer benefits.

Moran told he believes the contracts will go to a private health care provider in western Maryland. Cook declined to speak about possible bidders saying it was an ongoing procurement.

“There’s absolutely no cost savings or financial justification for this,” Mora said. Patient care, he added, would ultimately suffer.

Cook, the health department spokesman, said the unions are “mistaken that the state will end health care services in Western Maryland.”

He said the department “is committed to delivering health care to our new and existing patients and residents for the foreseeable future in the long term acute care/brain injury and skilled nursing service programs. We will continue to control patient-resident admissions and patient service quality. We remain responsible for these patients and will continue to ensure they receive the quality care they need. MDH’s goal remains collaborative solutions that result in quality healthcare for patients.”

The move to shutter the Hagerstown facility follows a May 11 vote that will ultimately lead to the closure of the aging Spring Grove State Hospital in Catonsville. That facility was built in 1797 and is considered to be second-oldest psychiatric facility in continuous use in the country.

The board voted 2-1 — Franchot was alone in his dissent — to sell the 175-acre Spring Grove property for $1 to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The state will continue to lease the property for a time but ultimately patients will be relocated and the hospital will be closed.

Franchot at the time accused the health department of rushing to close Spring Grove. The political landscape has changed since that vote.

Franchot was in the thick of a nip-and-tuck gubernatorial campaign that he ultimately lost. Davis, a former delegate who was appointed by the legislature, voted for the Spring Grove sale, which benefited the alma mater of House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who also hails from western Baltimore County.