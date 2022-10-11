ADVANCED PAIN MANAGEMENT, LLC v. ALI RAZI

Civil litigation — Lost wages — Treble damages

A jury awarded Ali Razi, appellee, $58,850.00 in lost wages against appellant, Advanced Pain Management, LLC (“APM”). On appeal, APM makes several arguments addressing the apparent trebling of damages by the jury and the sufficiency of the evidence on which the award was based. APM presents three questions for our review, which we condense into one question: Did the circuit court err by denying APM’s motion for a new trial on damages when the jury did not make a specific finding on whether the wages were withheld as a result of a bona fide dispute?

