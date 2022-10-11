Daniel Severn | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . promoted Daniel Severn to regional vice president for the Virginia and central Maryland division.

Formerly assistant vice president, Severn has worked for the company since 2008.

Severn will continue to oversee day-to-day real estate development responsibilities across the Virginia and central Maryland region, which includes maintaining relationships with local officials involved in the permitting and approvals process and directing all entitlement activities for ground-up construction projects.

He will also direct the activities of third-party vendors such as architects, engineers, legal teams and subcontractors, as well as coordinating with in-house construction professionals, to manage the development process in an efficient and timely manner. Severn also manages the region’s property management division including lease administration, maintenance, capital improvements and tenant relationships.