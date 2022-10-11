Ellin & Tucker CEO Brake steps down after 31 years

Ed Brake, the CEO of Ellin & Tucker since 1991, will step down at the end of the year from the Baltimore-based public accounting and business consulting firm, transitioning to an advisory role.

Taking over as the company’s CEO will be current director and chief operating officer Aileen Eskildsen, who joined the audit and accounting practice of Ellin & Tucker in 1996. She dedicated herself to leading many of the firm’s professional initiatives to build the next generation of leaders. In that time, she rose to the ranks of firm leadership before becoming COO in 2019.

Founded in 1946, Ellin & Tucker specializes in financial reporting, tax, business consulting, valuation and corporate finance. As the fifth-largest accounting firm in greater Baltimore, Ellin & Tucker employs more than 120 people in offices across Baltimore and Washington and serves national and international clients through its affiliation with DFK International/USA.