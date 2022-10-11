Entrepreneur opens fourth Capriotti’s in Md.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opened a new location Monday at 8036 Gov. Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

The new Capriotti’s location is owned and operated by restaurant entrepreneur Bill Byrd. Having been in franchising since 2006, Byrd has now opened his fourth Capriotti’s location in Maryland, with a fifth to open in Gambrills later this year. Byrd also owns the Annapolis, Kent Island and the Easton locations.

The new shop is expected to bring 20 new jobs to the Pasadena community.

Founded in 1976, the Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a national franchised restaurant chain with more than 170 locations across the U.S.