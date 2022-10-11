KARL JOHNSON v. THE MARYLAND HOME IMPROVEMENT COMMISSION

Administrative law — Maryland Home Improvement Commission — Proper party

Karl Johnson appeals from the decision of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirming three Final Orders of the Maryland Home Improvement Commission (“Commission”), which awarded $10,024.26 in total compensation to three claimants — Justin Miles, Tammy Savage, and Warren and Ethel Johnson (collectively, the “Claimants”) — for reimbursement of funds collected by Building Contractors of Maryland, Inc. (“BCM”), from the Claimants without completing the contracted work.

Read the opinion