Md. appeals court: Judges assess method, not data in admitting expert testimony

Judges in civil cases may bar experts from testifying when their scientific methodology – the cause and effect – is flawed but may not exclude their testimony because the judges disagreed with the data points used, Maryland’s second-highest court has ruled in applying the state judiciary’s recently adopted standard for admitting testimony.

The Court of Special Appeals stated in its reported decision last month that the judge’s “gatekeeping” role regarding expert testimony involves ensuring the methodology is reliable. But the validity of the data the experts used in reaching their conclusion is left to the jury to weigh after the information has been challenged by cross-examination and an opposing expert, the court said in its 3-0 decision.

The court rendered its decision in a case in which a Howard County Circuit Court judge had excluded an accounting expert from a financial mismanagement trial despite concluding the accountant’s methodology of contrasting profits before with losses after a difficult year was sound.

Judge Richard S. Bernhardt erroneously barred the testimony after disagreeing with the expert’s determination of the appropriate year, the appellate court added in reviving a medical practice’s lawsuit against its accounting firm.

“The (trial) court, acting as gatekeeper, acts outside of its role when it second guesses the expert’s choice of data to rely on when applying the indisputably legitimate choice of methodology – the before-and-after method,” Judge Sally D. Adkins wrote for the Court of Special Appeals. “When a trial court usurps the role of the jury, it makes an error of evidentiary law and abuses its discretion.”

The appellate court said its decision was based on the Daubert-Rochkind standard for the admissibility of expert testimony, which Maryland’s top court adopted in 2020. That standard focuses on the reliability of the expert’s methodology.

The prior standard, Frye-Reed, focused on the methodology’s general acceptance rather than its reliability.

In the underlying case, Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute LLC claims Katz, Abosch, Windesheim, Gershman & Freedman PA provided bad advice regarding the distribution of the more than $400,000 the medical practice received through a Medicare and Medicaid incentive program and the accounting firm’s establishment of an egalitarian compensation model for the doctors regardless of their specialty.

Hagerstown-based PNSI alleges it was driven into debt when it had to repay the incentive program funds and that the compensation model failed to consider the disparate income the doctors brought into the practice, driving many of them to leave.

PNSI retained Meghan Cardell, a certified public accounting with the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal in Washington, as an expert to testify regarding the cause of the practice’s damages and lost profits.

In a pre-trial proceeding, Cardell said she applied the before-and-after methodology and set 2015 as the dividing year because it is when the doctors left the practice. The judge, however, refused to admit her testimony at trial, saying the choice of 2015 was “speculative” and based on data PNSI supplied rather than independent sources.

In the absence of expert testimony, the judge granted summary judgment to the Columbia accounting firm. PNSI then appealed to the Court of Special Appeals.

The accounting firm’s attorney said Tuesday that it will seek review by Maryland’s top court.

“We do not believe that Judge Bernhardt abused his discretion and we plan to file a certiorari petition with the Court of Appeals,” said Steven M. Klepper, of Kramon & Graham PA in Baltimore.

PNSI’s attorney, Columbia solo practitioner Michelle J. Dickinson, said Tuesday that “we are delighted by the Court of Special Appeals decision. We are looking forward to our client having its day in court and prevailing in the end.”

Adkins, a retired judge sitting by special assignment, was joined in the Court of Special Appeals opinion by Judges Stuart R. Berger and Dan Friedman.

The Court of Special Appeals issued its decision in Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute LLC v. Katz, Abosch, Windesheim, Gershman & Freedman PA, No. 658, Sept. 2021.