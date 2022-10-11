RAYNARD HOLMES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Mistake of fact defense

Raynard Holmes, appellant, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County with attempted kidnapping, two counts of assault in the second degree, robbery, and three counts of indecent exposure. A jury convicted Holmes of two counts of assault and one count of indecent exposure; he was found not guilty as to the robbery and attempted robbery charges. The circuit court sentenced Holmes to concurrent sentences of ten years’ imprisonment for the second-degree assault convictions, with credit for time served and the remainder of the sentence suspended. For the indecent exposure conviction, the court sentenced Holmes to time served, to be followed by five years’ probation.

On appeal, Holmes presents two questions for our consideration, which we have rephrased slightly:

1. Was the evidence sufficient to sustain Holmes’s convictions for second-degree assault?

2. Did the trial court abuse its discretion in refusing to instruct the jury on the defense of mistake of fact?

