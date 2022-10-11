SOUTH MIAMI PENSION PLAN v. STARWOOD WAYPOINT RESIDENTIAL, TRUST, et al

Business law — Stockholder ratification — Fully informed vote
This appeal arises from a stock-for-stock merger between Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust (“SWAY”) and Colony American Homes, Inc. (“Colony”), which was conditioned on SWAY’s acquisition of its external management company, SWAY Management LLC (the “Manager”). The proposed merger and SWAY’s internalization of the Manager were presented to SWAY’s Shareholders, who voted in favor of the transactions.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.