SOUTH MIAMI PENSION PLAN v. STARWOOD WAYPOINT RESIDENTIAL, TRUST, et al

By: Unreported Opinions October 11, 2022

Business law — Stockholder ratification — Fully informed vote

This appeal arises from a stock-for-stock merger between Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust (“SWAY”) and Colony American Homes, Inc. (“Colony”), which was conditioned on SWAY’s acquisition of its external management company, SWAY Management LLC (the “Manager”). The proposed merger and SWAY’s internalization of the Manager were presented to SWAY’s Shareholders, who voted in favor of the transactions.

