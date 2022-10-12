Giant Food campaign raises $765K to address food insecurity

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food Wednesday announced the donation of $765,977 to help address food insecurity among children within its local communities.

From June 16 through Aug.7, Giant held its brand-new customer giving campaign, ‘Nourishing Our Youth.’ During the campaign, Giant customers were given the option to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to their local public schools’ food programs.

All of the proceeds raised were donated to local school districts so they may use the funds to best serve their community and support meal programs such as such covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs and building on-campus food pantries.

Funds are being distributed to schools throughout October.

Giant Food annually donates more than 4.5 million pounds of food and $1 million in cash contributions to its five Feeding America food bank partners in an effort to eliminate hunger within its region.