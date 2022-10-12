Tenenbaum-led group purchases $5M commercial property in Baltimore County

A local investment group led by JSM Services President Sam Tenenbaum acquired 6340 Security Blvd. in Woodlawn for $5 million.

Adam Rouse, vice president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, in collaboration with Allison Perry, real estate adviser; Hayes Merkert, senior vice president and Adam Nachlas, senior vice president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Woodlawn MD III FGF, LLC and procured the buyer in this sales transaction of the 100% leased property.

6340 Security Blvd. is a two-story building in Baltimore County composed of just over 60,000 square feet of commercial office space. The asset is situated directly across from the headquarters of the Social Security Administration at the intersection of Security Boulevard and Gwynn Oak Avenue, with an exit of the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695) less than one minute away. Downtown Baltimore can be accessed in less than nine miles and Towson is approximately 11 miles from the site.