Julissa Canas | Dembo Jones

Julissa Canas has joined Dembo Jones as a senior accountant.
Canas joined the firm in September following positions as a staff accountant at Centrus Energy Corp in Bethesda and with an accounting firm in Frederick County.
Julissa received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accounting and financial management at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Canas grew up in Frederick County and now resides in Crownsville.
