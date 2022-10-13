Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Julissa Canas | Dembo Jones

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022

Julissa Canas has joined Dembo Jones as a senior accountant.

Canas joined the firm in September following positions as a staff accountant at Centrus Energy Corp in Bethesda and with an accounting firm in Frederick County.

Julissa received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accounting and financial management at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Canas grew up in Frederick County and now resides in Crownsville.

 

