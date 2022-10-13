McCormick & Co. named to Fortune’s 2022 Change the World List

Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Company Inc. was recognized on Fortune’s 2022 Change the World list, which highlights companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their core business strategies.

McCormick’s ranking follows the release of its 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report, which outlines the company’s progress toward its goals, including those focused on improving farmer livelihoods, sustainable agriculture, and reducing its environmental impact. To date, the Company has worked to increase the resilience of nearly 23,000 smallholder farmers who grow their top five branded iconic ingredients – black pepper, cinnamon, oregano, red pepper and vanilla. McCormick has also developed and supported large-scale renewable energy projects to help power many of its facilities globally.

McCormick premiered on Fortune’s 2022 Change the World list of 50 global companies that have been identified as having a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. The three main factors used to determine inclusion on the list included measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation.