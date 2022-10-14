4MLK development breaks ground at UM BioPark

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) and Wexford Science & Technology LLC, Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the 4MLK Project at the University of Maryland BioPark.

The 8-story, 250,000-square-foot building, Phase I of a two-phase project representing a $320 million total capital investment, will provide critical wet laboratory space in downtown Baltimore for researchers and companies, flexible lab and office/support space for startups and Class A office space, along with areas for convening and a conference center.

Phase I is scheduled for delivery in 2024. Phase II will add a second 250,000-square-foot lab/office building.

Located at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Baltimore St., 4MLK will serve as a gateway between the BioPark, UMB, and the University of Maryland Medical Center, furthering the BioPark’s mission of bringing together faculty researchers, entrepreneurs, seasoned life science leaders, and community-focused initiatives and programs for the advancement of human health innovation.

4MLK will be the third multi-tenant building developed by Wexford Science & Technology in the UM BioPark, one of 16 Wexford-developed Knowledge Communities across the country. The company remains headquartered in the BioPark where it pioneered this concept.

4MLK’s spaces will include 160,000 square feet of Class A wet lab-capable space will be available to commercial partners for build-out. It will also have 40,000 square feet is planned for flexible lab, office, and lab support facilities specifically designed to meet the rigorous needs of growing life science companies. These flexible lab spaces are paired with full-service amenities such as shared lab equipment, weekly networking and educational programming, and flexible terms. Also, a 16,000-square-foot space for community gathering and events will encourage networking and provide educational programming opportunities for tenants, UMB, and the greater Baltimore community. Along with the building, the project will deliver an adjacent public plaza and an activated streetscape with retail and food and beverage venues along Baltimore Street and MLK Blvd.