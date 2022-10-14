ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES (CAROLINE COUNTY)
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General to the Department of Human Services in the Caroline County Department of Social Services.
Closing Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
