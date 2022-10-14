Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

October 14, 2022

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES (CAROLINE COUNTY)

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General to the Department of Human Services in the Caroline County Department of Social Services.

Closing Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE

