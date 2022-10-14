ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT BAR COUNSEL, ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND

The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Assistant Bar Counsel. This attorney investigates allegations of professional misconduct or incapacity; presents complaints to Peer Review Panels; represents the Commission at trial in circuit courts throughout the State and before the Court of Appeals; and performs other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. The position carries a heavy caseload and state-wide travel is required.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ legal experience, including substantial trial experience, as well as strong writing and oral advocacy skills. Maryland Bar required.

Medical and retirement benefits. Email cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a list of three references to nancy.larocque@agc.maryland.gov by close of business on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Attorney Grievance Commission is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.