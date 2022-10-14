ADVERTISEMENT

Rensin & Rosenstein, LLP, a personal injury law firm of more than 25 years in Prince George’s County, MD, seeks an associate with a minimum of 2 to 3 years’ experience in litigation. Experience in MD and DC workers’ compensation hearings/appeals a plus. Spanish speaking a plus. Salary commensurate with experience, and we offer an excellent benefit package.

Interested candidates please email Anne Hicks at hicks@r-rlaw.com

