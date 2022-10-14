Baltimore Medical System to be clinical teaching arm for proposed Morgan St. medical school

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, reached an agreement with the proposed school of Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan State University to serve as the school’s community health clinical teaching arm.

Under the affiliation, both instructors and students from the new medical school will complete rotations at BMS facilities, including eight community health centers and eight school-based health sites across Baltimore, as part of their clinical training.

Instructors of the new medical school, who are also clinicians, are expected to begin practicing at BMS centers as early as 2023 in order to incorporate the most current and advanced population health practices into the school’s curriculum. Once the medical school opens, the first class of students will complete two years of didactic training on campus at Morgan St. before pursuing two-years of clinical training programs that will include rotations at BMS health centers and local hospitals to learn the clinical aspects of medicine, under the supervision of certified medical doctors.