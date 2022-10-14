Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FULL OR PART-TIME LEGAL SECRETARY

Sole Practitioner attorney located in Towson needs Full or part-time legal secretary. Applicants must have experience in criminal, civil, Pl & WCC cases.

Competitive wages! Free Parking!

IF interested please fax resume to 410-823-4217 Or call 410-823-4214. Will match salary plus bonus.

