FULL OR PART-TIME LEGAL SECRETARY

Sole Practitioner attorney located in Towson needs Full or part-time legal secretary. Applicants must have experience in criminal, civil, Pl & WCC cases.

Competitive wages! Free Parking!

IF interested please fax resume to 410-823-4217 Or call 410-823-4214. Will match salary plus bonus.

