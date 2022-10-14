Md. launches $15M program to jump-start construction hiring

ANNAPOLIS — State officials are hoping to jump-start construction hiring in advance of a wave of federal funding for infrastructure projects.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state’s new $15 million Jobs that Build program comes on the heels of a federal infrastructure bill that will pay for projects around the country. State officials said they are concerned worker shortages could delay those projects in Maryland.

“But as is the case with just about every industry right now, contractors are facing unprecedented challenges in finding enough skilled workers,” said Hogan. “These problems are made worse by historic inflation and persistent supply chain issues. This is not a field that offers the kind of remote work and flexibility that is becoming more commonplace after COVID.”

Hogan compared the program to an earlier announcement in which he lifted the requirement for four-year college degrees for some state jobs. The move opened the door for workers with alternative training and experience to move into higher-paying positions. Hogan attributed a 41% increase in hiring to that change.

Hogan said he believes this new program, which he said is first of its kind, could be a model for other states.

“I think nearly every infrastructure project in America is being slowed down by a lack of construction workers,” said Hogan. “We’re still in many cases getting them done ahead of schedule. I know that all the contractors are having difficulties, and it’s getting worse every day.”

Hogan’s program looks to jump-start infrastructure projects by helping contractors attract and retain workers.

“Our contractors are definitely facing a workforce challenge,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Jim Ports. “Trust me, I hear it every single day.”

The $15 million program will provide money to construction companies already engaged in transportation, broadband, energy grid or water system projects.

Companies are eligible for up to $500,000 based on the number of employees.

From that money, companies will be able to offer up to $10,000 per employee for hiring and retention bonuses, training, child care or housing costs or even transportation to work sites.

“When we incentivize the worker and knock out barriers such as transportation, housing and child care costs, we will not only have a more robust economy but we will also have the most modern and advanced infrastructure in the country,” said Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson.

“Through this initiative, we will speak with a more persuasive voice to workers and especially to the youth of Maryland to ensure that they know there is an honorable and well-paying pathway to pursue when choosing jobs that build,” she said.

The program announcement comes as Hogan enters the last 100 days of his final term. It is unclear if he program would continue under his successor.

“I can’t imagine any circumstance where the next governor would not want to help put people to work and provide people jobs in skilled trades for the more important part of our economy right now,” said Hogan.