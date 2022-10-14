Johns Hopkins digital health startup Stocastic acquired

Clinical diagnostics company Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Friday announced it acquired StoCastic LLC, a Johns Hopkins-bred artificial intelligence company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stocastic’s TriageGO is used as an integral part of the triage process in EDs at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Howard County General Hospital, which combined see almost 200,000 visits annually.

The Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who founded the digital health company Stocastic thought they had developed an effective artificial intelligence tool that could assist emergency department nurses in deciding the best course of action for incoming patients. But it was not until they saw Stocastic’s TriageGO in action in Johns Hopkins EDs a few years ago that they felt validated.

Christina DeMur, head of the technology development team at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures (JHTV), said the biggest challenge for many digital and software technology companies is being able to demonstrate the real-world applicability of their technology. Stocastic, she says, not only had the data but took advantage of the resources available at Johns Hopkins.

TriageGO is integrated into a patient’s digital health record. A nurse ask a patient for information about their condition and takes vital signs. The data, combined with the patient’s health care history, is run through Stocastic’s AI algorithm to predict the patient’s risk of several acute outcomes and to recommend a triage level of care, along with an explanation for the decision — all in a matter of seconds. The nurse then assigns the triage level.

Scott Levin, an associate professor of emergency medicine, co-founded Stocastic in 2017 with Eric Hamrock, who was then working as a health care administrator at Howard County General Hospital before leaving to work for Stocastic full-time. Jeremiah Hinson, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins and a director of the Center for Data Science in Emergency Medicine, is Stocastic’s chief medical officer. The team participated in the I-Corps program through JHTV, which Levin praised as the “trigger” for the startup.

TriageGo will be used at Sibley Memorial Hospital starting this month. The system is also used in hospitals in Florida and Connecticut, and it soon will be in use at several hospitals in Missouri.