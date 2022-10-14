Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs October 14, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

TRIAL ATTORNEY

The Local Government Insurance Trust (“LGIT”), which insures counties and municipalities throughout Maryland, seeks a first-chair trial advocate for its in-house Legal Services Department who can independently manage a docket of general and auto liability cases throughout the state. Must be must be a member of the Maryland Bar, have a minimum of five years of trial experience, and be able to handle cases with minimal supervision from initial intake through trial and appeal. Starting salary up to $140,000 plus bonuses, raises, 401K, health benefits, life insurance, paid bar dues, and additional benefits. EOE.

Please submit your resumes to jobs@lgit.org by October 31, 2021.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo