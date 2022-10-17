ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Established Baltimore law firm has an immediate opening for an attorney to handle civil litigation in serious nursing home abuse, sexual exploitation, products liability, medical malpractice, and automobile accidents. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of three (3) years deposition and trial experience. Salary commensurate with experience. Liberal benefits include health and life insurance and Firm funded pension plan.

Reply in confidence to address-cdickinson@sbwdlaw.com

