JAMES RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to modify sentence — Justice Reinvestment Act

This case, before us for the second time, has its origins in a plea agreement entered into by James Richardson, appellant, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Pursuant to the agreement, Richardson pleaded guilty to first degree assault in Case No. 03-K-14-1806 and possession with intent to distribute heroin in Case No. 03-K-14-1646.

