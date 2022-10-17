JAMES RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to modify sentence — Justice Reinvestment Act
This case, before us for the second time, has its origins in a plea agreement entered into by James Richardson, appellant, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Pursuant to the agreement, Richardson pleaded guilty to first degree assault in Case No. 03-K-14-1806 and possession with intent to distribute heroin in Case No. 03-K-14-1646.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.