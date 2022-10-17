LARRY DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Writ of actual innocence — Newly discovered evidence
Following a 2010 trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Larry Davis, appellant, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, and knowing possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment for attempted first-degree murder.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.