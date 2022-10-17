Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LARRY DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions October 17, 2022

Criminal procedure — Writ of actual innocence — Newly discovered evidence

Following a 2010 trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Larry Davis, appellant, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, and knowing possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment for attempted first-degree murder.

Read the opinion

