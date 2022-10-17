MARVELOUS ISRAEL TERRELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Traffic stop
Following trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a jury found Marvelous Israel Terrell, appellant, guilty of driving while impaired by alcohol. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to sixty days’ imprisonment. Appellant noted an appeal. In it, he claims that the court erroneously denied his pretrial motion to suppress evidence.
