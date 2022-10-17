Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs October 17, 2022

PARALEGAL II MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Paralegal II in the Maryland State Department of Education.

Closing Date: Monday, November 7, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

