Suspected flirtation with defendant prompts juror’s dismissal

Testimony, Yale, death penalty round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2022

Today is Monday, the 91st anniversary of Al Capone’s conviction for tax evasion, belying the gangster’s argument that “they can’t collect legal taxes from illegal money.”

Here are some other news items.

— Michigan judge removes juror who allegedly flirted with defendant.

— Will a prosecution witness’s regretted testimony result in new trial for ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes?

— Yale Law School takes action after federal judges say they will not hire clerks from the Ivy League institution.

— Parkland shooter’s life sentence could spark change in Florida’s jury-based sentencing in capital cases.

