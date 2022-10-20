Michelle Lipkowitz, who led Saul Ewing’s Baltimore office, heads to D.C. firm

After several years in leadership at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, including a term as managing partner of the firm’s Baltimore office, experienced litigator Michelle N. Lipkowitz has moved to the Washington, D.C., firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.

Lipkowitz also served as a firmwide diversity and inclusion partner at Saul Ewing, which is based in Philadelphia, and as a member of the firm’s executive committee.

The offer from Mintz, she said, was simply too good to pass up.

“Mintz was super attractive to me because they’re just doing so many things well,” Lipkowitz told The Daily Record. “I found their attorneys to be very talented, entrepreneurial and collaborative.”

Mintz’s strengths as a firm blend well with Lipkowitz’s practice areas, she said. She focuses on commercial litigation, white collar defense and guiding clients through complex legal challenges, but also works in areas including health care, construction, education and financial services.

“It really does feel like joining Mintz is kind of the culmination of my legal career,” Lipkowitz said. “I really am excited to work with such an accomplished group of legal professionals.”

Lipkowitz said she will also continue her efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at her new firm.

“As a diverse lawyer I truly appreciate the opportunity to join a firm and really be surrounded by others who put a sincere, authentic focus on critical issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

She also spoke highly of her experience working on diversity issues at Saul Ewing.

“I have nothing but amazing things to say in terms of Saul Ewing’s acceptance in terms of the critical needs for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Lipkowitz said. “I was an intimate part of all that action over the past 11 years, and I can say that Saul Ewing only wants to do the right things.”

Lipkowitz joined Saul Ewing in 2011 when she made the jump from McGuireWoods LLC. While at Saul Ewing she served as vice chair of the firm’s litigation department and in 2017 was appointed vice managing partner of the Baltimore office.

During the pandemic, she also served on the Maryland attorney general’s COVID-19 Access to Justice Task Force.

Saul Ewing’s director of communications, Leslie Gross, said the firm is thankful for Lipkowitz’s contributions to the firm and clients.

“Michelle is a longstanding champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are grateful for her leadership in our firm and the greater legal community. Saul Ewing’s deep and abiding commitment to DEI and the important work with our colleagues and clients to attract, support, and retain extraordinary talent from all backgrounds is core to our identity, and reflected in our efforts to promote understanding, leadership, and advancement opportunities,” Gross said.

“We wish Michelle all the best in her new endeavor, and look forward to continuing the important work ahead.”

Lipkowitz said her home base will now switch to D.C., but many of her clients are coming with her to Mintz.

“I’m still very much a Maryland lawyer,” she said.

Lipkowitz earned her JD from Georgetown University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Harvard University.

Randi Lewis, a recruiter at the Baltimore office of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said the COVID-19 pandemic has led many lawyers, including those in leadership, to consider new options for their careers even when they are happy at their current firms.

“The pandemic has caused lawyers and other professionals to reimagine their careers, and this includes people who have been loyal to law firms and highly integrated there for years, including people in positions of management,” Lewis said. “I have seen significant reflection by people at all levels about how they are reimagining their work life.”

Saul Ewing announced last week that Jonathan A. Havens has been named the new managing partner of the firm’s Baltimore office.