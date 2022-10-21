Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Office of the Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala set for Nov. 1

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2022

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City.

The gala will highlight the work of the attorneys and staff of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender who advocate for indigent clients, seek justice, protect civil rights, and preserve liberties. Several awards also will be presented, including the 50th Anniversary Warrior for Justice Award, which will be given to the University of Baltimore School of Law, Innocence Project Clinic.

The gala is hosted by the Association for the Public Defender of Maryland, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the Maryland State Bar Association.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit MSBA.org.

 

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo