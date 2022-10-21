Office of the Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala set for Nov. 1

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City.

The gala will highlight the work of the attorneys and staff of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender who advocate for indigent clients, seek justice, protect civil rights, and preserve liberties. Several awards also will be presented, including the 50th Anniversary Warrior for Justice Award, which will be given to the University of Baltimore School of Law, Innocence Project Clinic.

The gala is hosted by the Association for the Public Defender of Maryland, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the Maryland State Bar Association.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit MSBA.org.