Football-injury defense gains no yardage in bank-fraud appeal

Today is Monday, the 77th anniversary of the day the United Nations Charter went into effect.

Here are some other news items.

— U.S. appeals court rejects disbarred lawyer’s football-related-head-injuries defense to bank fraud.

— California judge rules for Christian baker who declined to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

— Indiana judge dismisses lawsuit alleging state treasurer awarded millions in state contracts to her political backers.

— Pennsylvania elections chief seeks sanctions against Republican lawyer in voting machines case.