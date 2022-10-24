Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Football-injury defense gains no yardage in bank-fraud appeal

Wedding cake, state contracts, voting machines round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 24, 2022

Today is Monday, the 77th anniversary of the day the United Nations Charter went into effect.

Here are some other news items.

— U.S. appeals court rejects disbarred lawyer’s football-related-head-injuries defense to bank fraud.

— California judge rules for Christian baker who declined to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

— Indiana judge dismisses lawsuit alleging state treasurer awarded millions in state contracts to her political backers.

— Pennsylvania elections chief seeks sanctions against Republican lawyer in voting machines case.

