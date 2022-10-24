The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, Monday named Kelly M. Schulz, a former cybersecurity small business partner, state legislator and two-time state cabinet secretary, as its new CEO.

Schulz succeeds Marty Rosendale, who chose to step down after four years as CEO.

As secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce from 2019 to 2021, Schulz oversaw the state’s primary economic development agency, responsible for attracting new businesses, promoting innovation and accelerating job growth. Under her leadership, the department served as the largest resource to provide financial assistance to struggling Maryland companies adversely affected by COVID-19.

She previously served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor from 2015 to 2018. During her tenure, Maryland’s apprenticeship program grew to its highest level since 2008, with more than 10,000 apprentices statewide and received national recognition as one of America’s top programs.

Schulz was elected to the House of Delegates representing Frederick County in 2010 and again in 2014. As a delegate, she focused on legislation relating to business, banking, finance, economic development and more.

In 2022, she launched an unsuccessful campaign for governor, losing in the primary round to Del. Dan Cox, a Republican representing Carroll and Frederick counties.

Prior to entering public service, Schulz served as program manager for a defense contractor and then became a partner in opening a cybersecurity firm. Schulz lives in Frederick with her husband.

The Maryland Tech Council secured nearly $5 million in state and federal funding to launch BioHub Maryland, a first of its kind life science initiative to meet the industry’s workforce development needs. MTC, which includes more than 600 member organizations, this year launched regional chapters in the greater Baltimore region and in Prince George’s County to leverage its statewide presence for local impact in these communities.