Jessica B. McCully | Office of Bar Counsel

Lydia E. Lawless, Bar Counsel, has named Jessica B. McCully a deputy bar counsel for the Attorney Grievance Commission Office of Bar Counsel.

The Office of Bar Counsel is responsible for investigating professional misconduct or incapacity on the part of an attorney, and, where warranted, prosecuting disciplinary actions on behalf of the Attorney Grievance Commission.

McCully joins Lawless and Erin A. Risch, deputy bar counsel, in managing the office of approximately 30 attorneys, investigators and support personnel.

McCully has a deep knowledge of attorney discipline having joined the Office of Bar Counsel in 2015 as a Law Clerk. She was promoted to staff attorney in 2016, assistant bar counsel in 2017 and senior assistant bar counsel in 2020.

McCully is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the National Organization of Bar Counsel, and the Montgomery County Bar Association. She lectures throughout the state on legal ethics and has written articles on the topic.

McCully holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental science and policy from the University of Maryland, College Park and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, cum laude.