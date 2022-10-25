Daniel White, Christopher Hicks, Roger Feldman, Bonita Rodriguez and Laura Michael | UBS Wealth Management USA

The MWH Group team of Daniel White, Christopher Hicks, Roger Feldman, Bonita Rodriguez and Laura Michael has joined UBS Wealth Management USA.

The MWH Group is led by financial advisers White and Hicks, which manages more than $1.1 billion in client assets. They join UBS’s Baltimore Wealth Management Market, which is led by UBS Branch Manager Chris Connolly.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, George Washington University, and the Merrill Wharton School Financial Consultants Program, White holds a Certified Financial Planner certification. Prior to joining UBS, White began his career in wealth management in 1994 and is active in various civic organizations.

Hicks also holds the Certified Financial Planner certification and is a graduate of Guilford College with a degree in economics. He focuses on corporate retirement benefits, implementing the high-net-worth strategies of the group, investment planning and investment manager selection. Hicks also works closely to assist families with disabilities, and previously served on the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Advisory Board.

Feldman brings more than 35 years of investment industry experience to UBS, and has navigated many different market conditions in those years. He has a track record of helping clients achieve their financial goals and providing excellent relationship management service.

Rodriguez has more than 25 years of industry experience. Often the first point of contact, Bonita handles the team’s day-to-day operations with personal care and provides first-class service for clients. She attended Southern University.

Michael has more than 20 years of industry experience. She assists clients with a wide breadth of daily needs. Michael graduated with honors from Anne Arundel Community College with an Associate Degree in business management.