FEATURED MOVER | Dr. Ericka Covington, Coppin St. University

Dr. Ericka Covington, associate professor of management and past faculty senate president at Coppin State University, has been named to The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors.

While experienced in the areas of business and organizational leadership, Covington’s passion for social justice and her concern for her hometown of Baltimore gave rise to her research evaluating fluctuating leadership styles within the Baltimore City Police Department and how those styles may influence the motivation of patrol officers. Her other areas of research interest include sustainable business development in urban communities and using leadership styles to develop effective organizational practices.

Covington was elected to The Arc Baltimore Board during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony.

ABOUT DR. ERICKA COVINGTON

Resides in:

Owings Mills

Education:

Bachelor’s degree, University of Maryland; Master’s degree, Coppin State University; Doctorate of Business Administration, University of Phoenix.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I were not in higher education, I would have pursued law school and become a lawyer. I’ve always been interested in law and justice. As a child I remember being totally enraptured with mysteries and solving crimes. As I got older, it translated into wanting to see justice for those in need.

Favorite vacation:

Rwanda, very memorable and absolutely beautiful

When I want to relax … :

I practice yoga (I’m also certified as a yoga instructor)

Favorite book:

“Becoming Supernatural,” by Joe Dispenza (Amazing read!)

Favorite quotation:

Each one, teach one!