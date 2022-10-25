Gala set for Office of the Public Defender’s 50th anniversary

The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) and the Association for the Public Defender of Maryland (APDM) will host the Office of the Public Defender’s 50th Anniversary Gala, an evening of celebration honoring 50 years of the office’s commitment to equality, dignity and justice.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, will highlight the work of the attorneys and staff of the public defender’s office who advocate for indigent clients, seek justice, protect civil rights and preserve liberties.

Guests will have an opportunity to connect and mingle with colleagues in the legal profession from a variety of practice sectors and jurisdictions throughout the evening. The gala offers a cocktail hour, dinner and presentations from notable speakers and celebrated members of the legal community.

To purchase tickets to the event, go to MSBA.org.