John Bourgeois, Andrew Jay Graham, Jean E. Lewis, David J. Shuster and James P. Ulwick | Kramon & Graham

Five trial lawyers with the firm Kramon & Graham — John Bourgeois, Andrew Jay Graham, Jean E. Lewis, David J. Shuster and James P. Ulwick — were selected for recognition in the inaugural edition of Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Chair of the firm’s Criminal Defense practice, Bourgeois handles a variety of civil and criminal cases, including matters involving business disputes, administrative and licensing proceedings, intellectual property disputes, civil rights litigation, and admiralty and maritime matters. He has particular experience representing individual defendants charged with serious federal and state crimes. Bourgeois also represents lawyers in malpractice and professional-responsibility proceedings.

Co-founder of Kramon & Graham and one of the most highly regarded trial attorneys in Maryland, Graham has been involved in some of Maryland’s most high-profile cases and jury trials. His practice focuses on matters involving complex business disputes, securities litigation, general civil litigation, professional liability, white-collar crime, trade secrets and antitrust litigation. He is regularly retained by other lawyers and law firms in malpractice actions and grievance proceedings.

Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in trying and litigating complex civil cases for both plaintiffs and defendants. As a leader of the firm’s Commercial Litigation group, she has extensive experience representing clients in professional liability claims, bankruptcy-related litigation, class actions, business disputes, and other commercial litigation.

A trial lawyer and the firm’s Managing Principal, Shuster represents clients in high-stakes business and real estate litigation matters. In highly sensitive matters where reputation management is crucial, Shuster has particular experience representing professionals and prominent members of the community. As chair of the firm’s Asset Recovery & Bankruptcy Litigation practice, Shuster has substantial experience representing commercial plaintiffs in large collection and asset-recovery claims, including for concealment of assets by alter-ego entities. He also represents clients in claims involving fatalities and catastrophic injuries, including product liability and medical malpractice claims.

Recognized as one of Maryland’s most highly skilled trial attorneys, Ulwick‘s practice focuses on criminal and civil litigation. His trial victories include high-stakes cases involving claims of legal malpractice; criminal misconduct by bank officers; breaches of complicated contracts, employment agreements, and land deals; serious personal injuries; RICO violations; securities violations; medical malpractice; and injuries from toxic torts, to name only a few. He has a national reputation for handling significant class action cases on both the defense and class sides.