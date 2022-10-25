Md. criminal, civil justice reforms having an impact but falling short, experts say

Criminal and civil justice reforms enacted in Maryland are starting to have a palpable effect on access and equity, but more changes still are needed, three attorneys active in reform efforts say.

Some of the measures enacted by the General Assembly and by the Maryland Judiciary in some instances have had unintended consequences or have pointed to shortcomings in the reforms themselves, said the three panelists on last week’s Daily Record webinar, “Are Justice Reforms in Maryland Working?”

The webinar, sponsored by the Maryland Bar Association, featured Natasha Dartigue, Maryland public defender; Reena Shah, Maryland Access to Justice Commission executive director; and Doyle Niemann, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office chief of operations.

Maryland is only the second state in the nation to offer a statewide access to council in evictions program. Shah said the need for the program became only clearer during the COVID-19 pandemic because studies showed evictions would exacerbate the public health crisis.

“There was a lot of momentum and movement but even before the crisis we knew that eviction not only hurt the individual, hurt the family but also hurt the state in terms of cost,” she said. The state then had to pay shelter costs, transporting homeless youth and provide foster and health care to individuals.

Eviction is a legal process and Shah notes the state had 675,000 eviction case filings in 2019. “We are way above and beyond any other state and in those cases we had about 1 percent of tenants who had legal representation compared to about 96 percent of landlords who came to court with some form of representation,” she said. “So there was just a big imbalance and there was a lot of results that were happening that had nothing to do with the facts or the law of the case but the fact that a person did not have legal representation. This is why we fought for this, why we have it.”

Maryland’s Juvenile Restoration Act, which went into effect on Oct. 1, 2021, aims to allow individuals who have served at least 20 years’ incarceration for a crime that occurred when they were under age to file a motion to ask for a reduced sentence.

Dartigue said that in the act’s first year 36 motions have been filed in the circuit courts throughout the state for sentence reductions. Of those 36 cases, 23 resulted in sentence reductions that meant immediate release from prison.

“The law has been successful and especially confirms that individuals who have served long sentences that were imposed when they were children can safely return back to the community and become valuable members of society,” Dartigue said.

She would like to see the act expand to include individuals between the ages of 18 to 25 as studies have shown brain development is still occurring up until the quarter century mark. Prisoners over the age of 60 should also be included as their medical and safety needs need to be taken into consideration. “When we have the opportunity we must take a second look at these additional groups …and really expand the law to continue its success,” she said.

Niemann said that more money is needed for successful reentry programs. “You don’t want to take people who went to jail as a teenager and have been locked up for 20 or 30 or 40 years and just throw them back onto the street,” he said. “We need reentry services on a much more intensive level.”

There have recently been some highly publicized instances of alleged Brady violations which is when prosecutors do not provide exculpatory evidence to defense attorneys. Dartigue said that Brady violations and police misconduct are the greatest breakdowns in the criminal justice system.

“You know you have situations where there is incriminating evidence about police officers that is not turned over or there is failure to provide information about other suspects,” she said. “This form of prosecutorial misconduct has a devastating impact not only on the individuals charged but also their families and the victims themselves. It puts a horrible stain on the entire justice system. We see this on a daily basis throughout the state and it is a tragic example of justice delayed is justice denied.”

Bail reforms, which were enacted in the state several years ago, were designed to allow more defendants who did not pose a threat to the community to be released without having to post exorbitant bail amounts. “What we’ve seen is a significant reduction in the use of money bail,” Dartigue said. “So, in that respect, it has been successful because money bail is imposed less often. However an unintended consequence of the change is that we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals who are now held without bail. …”

Laws that allow for the expungement of minor criminal offenses from individual’s records should be expanded, Niemann said. “The more controversial issue was automatic expungement without a request,” he said. “I think the court system has been very reluctant to do that as much because of the administrative burden.”