Merritt Properties expands Fla. footprint, acquires 16 acres for flex/light industrial business park

Baltimore-based Merritt Properties Tuesday announced the acquisition of 16 acres of land in Jacksonville, Florida for the development of a 158,400-square-foot flex/light industrial business park. This marks the developer’s second speculative, flex/light industrial project in the market.

Located in Clay County, one of Florida’s fastest growing regions, the development is situated just off First Coast Expressway, within the boundaries of the 6,400-acre master planned community of Oakleaf.

The park will feature four single-story, flex/light industrial buildings ranging from 21,600 to 57,600 square feet. Each will offer 20-foot clear heights, ample parking and spacious truck courts.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. The first phase will consist of three buildings along Armstrong Lane, just off the expressway.

The company’s first development in Jacksonville, Imeson Landing Business Park, is under construction with an expected delivery in November. Once complete, this park will feature five flex/light industrial buildings totaling 266,200 square feet. Merritt also owns and manages Magnolia Park, a three-building, 80,863-square-foot flex/light industrial park in Duval County.

David Little of Watson Commercial Reality, Inc. represented Merritt and Arlene Leslie Mount of O’Connor Development Corporation represented the seller in the transaction.