Dana McKee | Brown Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy Partner Dana McKee was named to the 2023 “The Best Lawyers in America” list in four categories: Collaborative Law: Family Law, Commercial Litigation, Family Law, and Family Law Mediation. The selection marks the 10th consecutive year she has earned this prestigious recognition from Best Lawyers.

McKee is one of Maryland’s foremost family law attorneys and a partner of Brown, Goldstein & Levy. She chairs the firm’s family law practice and has extensive experience representing clients with high net worth who are experiencing complex family law cases, including divorce, custody, and related financial issues. Clients turn to McKey for her leading expertise across all aspects of family law that affect their lives, with an emphasis on divorce and separation agreements, custody and visitation, child support, prenuptial and post-nuptial agreements and appeals.

She provides the highest-caliber legal services that bring each one of her client’s voices centerstage. She is an award-winning divorce attorney recognized for her work across a wide variety of trials, mediations, and appeals.